GLMS to host Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame ceremony

Gibraltar Live Music Society will induct more musicians into the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019 next week.

There have been three intimate ceremonies so far where musicians have been awarded for their talents.

The musicians awarded so far in 2019 are Lelo and The Levants, JADE and Hector Cortes. The award ceremonies were all held separately from the other inductees due to timings.

The official 2019 Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame ceremony will take place next Friday, October 25 at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square as from 7pm.

On the night the following will be Inducted into the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019: William Gomez, Victor Francis, Afterhours, The Valerga Brothers, Los Peninsulares,and Joseph M Gomila.