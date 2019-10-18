Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

GLMS to host Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2019

Gibraltar Live Music Society will induct more musicians into the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019 next week.

There have been three intimate ceremonies so far where musicians have been awarded for their talents.

The musicians awarded so far in 2019 are Lelo and The Levants, JADE and Hector Cortes. The award ceremonies were all held separately from the other inductees due to timings.

The official 2019 Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame ceremony will take place next Friday, October 25 at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square as from 7pm.

On the night the following will be Inducted into the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019: William Gomez, Victor Francis, Afterhours, The Valerga Brothers, Los Peninsulares,and Joseph M Gomila.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar heads to the polls

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Three voters miss out due to 'human error'

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar and UK sign double taxation agreement

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gold adventurous journey training

18th October 2019

Features
GLMS to host Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame ceremony

18th October 2019

Features
Soleci is ‘mixing it up’

17th October 2019

Features
Seven of the world's most verdant city escapes

17th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019