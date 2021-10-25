Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Global heads urge Pope to press G20 to send unused vaccines to poorest countries

Sean Elias/PA Media

By Press Association
25th October 2021

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Global political leaders have written to the Pope seeking his help for a “miracle of life-saving vaccines” for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable.

More than 150 world leaders – including former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, UN general secretary Ban Ki-Moon, former Brazilian president Fernando Cardoso, ex-New Zealand premier Helen Clark, and former prime ninister of Japan Yasuo Fukado – have come together to press the need for urgent global co-operation.

They are calling on the Pope to intercede this week ahead of the G20 summit which begins in Rome on Friday under the chairmanship of Italian premier Mario Draghi.

The group says the summit could be the last chance for world leaders to agree a detailed plan to send unused vaccines from the global north to the global south and keep vaccination targets on track.

Only 5% of Africa is fully vaccinated.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) plan to redistribute an over-supply of unused vaccines to the 92 vaccine-poor nations, if agreed by G20 members, could deliver an extra 600 million doses to Africa and low-income countries as soon as December, the political leaders believe.

They are asking Pope Francis to exert his influence to ensure the summit uses its “historic opportunity” to end the vaccine inequality they say is plaguing the world.

The letter says: “We hope and pray that the G20 will agree that the poorest and most vulnerable can finally have access to the miracle of life-saving vaccines.”

The Pope is being asked to bring his moral weight to mounting pressure on the G20 to agree a detailed plan to redistribute available vaccines and switch delivery contracts from countries that have over-ordered to Covax, the international bulk-purchasing agency.

Most Read

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Junta keeps close eye on Gib amid spike in Covid cases and concern over new UK strain

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for National Theatre project

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Vaccines could reduce chance of getting long Covid, UK study suggests

25th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Picasso masterpieces sell for £80m at Las Vegas auction

25th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Anti-vaxxers are ‘idiots spreading vicious lies’, says Health Secretary

25th October 2021

Local News
Junta keeps close eye on Gib amid spike in Covid cases and concern over new UK strain

22nd October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021