Global quality stamp signals University of Gibraltar’s world-class offering

The University of Gibraltar has achieved global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, the UK’s independent quality body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.

In effect, the accreditation means that a degree obtained at the University of Gibraltar would be recognised anywhere in the world where degrees from a UK institution are recognised.

Achieving it involved a three-year process including a thorough review of the University’s governance, learning and teaching, and internal quality assurance procedures.

“This is a wonderful achievement for the University of Gibraltar,” Vicki Stott, QAA’s Chief Executive.

“In achieving QAA’s global accreditation, the University has displayed its compatibility with international best practice.”

“International Quality Review supports international institutions in developing collaboration with UK and global partners and we look forward to seeing what opportunities this accreditation will open for the University of Gibraltar.”

A statement from the QAA said the global accreditation, obtained for a period of five years, is awarded to international institutions who have passed the QAA’s rigorous International Quality Review.

All UK universities are required to undergo a review by the QAA, a spokesman for the University said.

The accreditation measures global institutions against international quality assurance standards set out in Part 1 of the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).

Following an on-site review visit in November 2021, led by a review team of three independent reviewers, the University was found to have met all 10 standards set out in part 1 of the ESG.

As part of their findings, the review team identified four areas of particular good practice, including the University’s Quality Handbook; module and programme evaluation processes; close-working partnerships with other Gibraltar-based organisations; and the University’s effective use of externality.

“The University of Gibraltar has obtained QAA institutional accreditation for a period of five years, subject to a satisfactory mid-cycle review,” the QAA said in a statement.

“This allows them to display QAA’s IQR Accreditation Badge, demonstrating that their quality assurance procedures are comparable with international best practice.”

“Through achieving QAA global accreditation, the University of Gibraltar is also eligible to become a QAA International Member.”

“International Quality Review is carried out in QAA’s capacity supporting the development of higher education quality internationally, including activity to support QAA members and collaboration with international partners.”

“By securing global accreditation from QAA, international institutions can clearly spotlight their quality standards internationally, and more easily open dialogue with institutions outside their own country.”

The news of the QAA accreditation was welcomed by all at the University.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the University of Gibraltar which demonstrates our commitment to delivering a high-quality learning experience, recognised through international best practice standards,” Emilia Todorova, Academic Quality and Learning Manager at the University of Gibraltar, said.

“This is a testament of the hard work, passion and commitment from all our staff and students, who together create our wonderful academic community, allowing us to achieve our mission and vision.”

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice-Chancellor, University of Gibraltar said: “Since opening its doors in 2015, the University of Gibraltar has been committed to becoming a provider of first-class Higher Education.”

“Achieving QAA’s global accreditation supports our vision as ‘an institution of excellence in teaching, learning and research’, while enhancing our reputation, competitiveness and global image.”

“This is a university-wide achievement of which we are all very proud.”

Minister for the University, Dr John Cortes, said: “As a member of the Government that created the University, as Minister with responsibility for the University and as a proud Beacon Professor I am delighted at this news - but not surprised at all.”

“The expertise, efficiency and diligence of the University team under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor could have delivered nothing less.”

“The University of Gibraltar will continue to grow and diversify grounded on assured quality and commitment to its students, to academic excellence and to the community.”

For his part, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “This Government made a manifesto commitment to establish the University of Gibraltar as a centre of academic excellence.”

“This global accreditation tangibly demonstrates all that it has achieved over the last six and a half years.”

“This is in no small part thanks to the dedication of the excellent team who have driven the University forward as a respected academic institution of global standing.”