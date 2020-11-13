Global running event seeks Gib participants

One Run, a global charity running event set to take place on Human Rights Day, December 10, is asking people in Gibraltar to take part in the event.

Backed by sportsmen such as Tom Daley and actress and scientist Mayim Bialik, the event is about raising awareness and funds to end child discrimination.

Runners can participate even if they cannot afford the entry free, although they will not receive a medal.

“So far we've got runners in over 170 different countries taking part and lots of inspiring celebrities on board... but are yet to recruit our first runner from Gibraltar,” said Hetty Key, operations director.

Organisers describe the event as uniting thousands of people from 195 countries as they run, walk or move their body for one hour to show the world that “love is a human right”.

“Whether it’s running a 10k in your local park with friends or walking around the dinner table due to lockdown restrictions, everyone is invited,” she said.

The co-founder of One Run added: “2020 has been filled with extraordinary events, stories of inequality, injustice and hardship.”

“We’re coming together to show the world that love is a human right and no child should be hated for who they are.”

“We welcome every country, every age, every ability, every gender, every human with open arms. This isn't about being fit or getting a personal best. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never run - what matters is showing up and taking part in whatever way you are able.”

The run is set to take place between 7pm and 8pm on December 10 in each runner's location. As participants in each time zone commence running, the One Run map will light up to show which part of the world is on the move.

“Burning bright with a wave of positivity.”

“One Run is more than just a run - they are uniting #EveryHuman for change in a 24-hour celebration of humanity.”

The organisation is also encouraging participants, partners, artists and celebrities to join together and raise funds for causes that stop injustice and inequality against children.

The five charity partners are Unicef, No Bully, NOH8 Campaign, Do Something and Know Your Rights Camp.

To take part and pay an entry fee of £12, which includes a medal and postage costs, go to https://onerun.global/take-part/

To take part for free visit https://onerun.global/take-part/free/