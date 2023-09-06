Globix liquidators file contempt application against partner of key executive
The partner of one of the key figures in collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform Globix could be held in contempt of court after failing to respond to an order for disclosure of information relating to the company. Lawyers for the liquidators made a contempt application against Alla Nicolayvna Babenko at a hearing in the Supreme Court...
