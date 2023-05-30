Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Globix liquidators grapple with web of crypto wallets in search of $42m

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
30th May 2023

The Gibraltarian director of a collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform “fears for his personal safety” if he returns to Gibraltar, a cross-border insolvency hearing in the Supreme Court was told on Friday, as liquidators grapple to trace $42m in digital assets. The court was considering submissions relating to Miracle World Ventures, a company registered in the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Sanchez calls snap general election after support for PP and Vox surges across Spain

Mon 29th May, 2023

UK/Spain News

Franco and Landaluce win resounding backing in municipal elections, as PP and Vox surge across Spain

Sun 28th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

5in5 athletes inspire community spirit with gruelling charity challenge

Mon 29th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Karl Ullger exhibits in ‘Cane-Yo’ Antwerp exhibition

30th May 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Maurice making all things grow through positivity and energy

27th May 2023

Local News
Plans filed for Europort seafront luxury homes

26th May 2023

Features
‘Deep sense of pride’ as GHA and ERS conferred Freedom of the City

25th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023