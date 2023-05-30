Globix liquidators grapple with web of crypto wallets in search of $42m
The Gibraltarian director of a collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform “fears for his personal safety” if he returns to Gibraltar, a cross-border insolvency hearing in the Supreme Court was told on Friday, as liquidators grapple to trace $42m in digital assets. The court was considering submissions relating to Miracle World Ventures, a company registered in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here