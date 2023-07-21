Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

Globix ‘not a Ponzi scheme’, director tells court

From left to right: Lawyers Darren Martinez and Daniel Feetham, KC, alongside Globix liquidator Joanne Wilde as they left court on Friday after the latest hearing in a cross-border insolvency case.

By Brian Reyes
21st July 2023

The Gibraltarian director of Globix denied on Friday that the collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform was an investment fraud, as he was quizzed by lawyers for liquidators trying to trace $42m in missing digital assets. Damian Carreras, the sole shareholder and director of Miracle World Ventures, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands that traded...

