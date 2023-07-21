Globix ‘not a Ponzi scheme’, director tells court
The Gibraltarian director of Globix denied on Friday that the collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform was an investment fraud, as he was quizzed by lawyers for liquidators trying to trace $42m in missing digital assets. Damian Carreras, the sole shareholder and director of Miracle World Ventures, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands that traded...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here