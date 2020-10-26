Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

GMBA to attend online MEDays seminar

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2020

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association will be represented in the MEDays Talks virtual event next month.

The event will be held in November 10 to 17 in Tangiers and both Steven Marin and Brahim Krikaz have been invited to attend the various online forums, including discussions on Brexit and opportunities for Africa.

The event is expected to see 3,000 to 4,800 participants and this year marks its 12th edition.

Also known as the Forum of the South, MEDays Forum is organised by Amadeus Institute and is a key event on the agenda of major African and international conferences.

The event will gather a community of 150 high-level speakers including heads of states, heads of governments, political decision-makers, Nobel Prizes winners, representatives

of international organizations, CEOs, experts and forefront international figures.

The Forum’s official opening ceremony is the opportunity to award the MEDays prize, granted each year to figures, institutions, organisations, or firms which brought a determining contribution to the development of Southern countries, or had a real added value in the improvement of North-South or South-South relations.

Each year’s closing ceremony is marked by the reading of the ‘Tangiers Declaration’, which

states the main recommendations suggested during the various webinars.

