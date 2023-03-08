GNA celebrates IWD in style with its grassroots

The celebrations of International Womens Day in sport in Gibraltar would just not be the same without Gibraltar second most popular sport, Netball, celebrating too.

The Gibraltar Netball Association was not to disappoint with some nailbiting matches, especially the match between Superstars v InShape Stars which ended neck to neck with the Superstars winning 8-7.

Importantly, netball which has the largest female participation in any sport in Gibraltar saw Junior Netball as busy as ever with 8 matches being played on the day at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. The GNA celebrating IWD On court in style with the grassroots of its memberships leading the way.