One of the stars of the Gibraltar Football Team at the Special Olympics got a welcome return to New Mole House on Monday.

Gianni Ochello, who works as an assistant in the RGP Stores, joined the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger to show off his Gold Medal.

The team were unbeaten throughout the competition in Malta and finished off with an impressive 9-0 victory against Austria.

“I’m very proud. I scored a few goals and played in every match,” said Mr Ochello