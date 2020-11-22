Government confirms fourth death in Gibraltar linked to Covid-19

A man in his late 60s has died from Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government said on Sunday, as it confirmed the fourth death linked to the virus in less than two weeks.

The man suffered from an underlying health condition that made him particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of Covid-19, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“This meant that he was unfortunately not strong enough to resist Covid-19, which regrettably took him before his time,” the statement said.

The patient died on Saturday morning from respiratory failure as a result of Covid-19 pneumonia.

The death will be reported as a death from Covid-19, the statement added.

“It is extremely sad to have to confirm the loss of another member of our community, a person just under 70, too soon to Covid-19,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased, on behalf of all the people of Gibraltar.”

“Although the numbers of active cases in Gibraltar are currently on a downward trend, we can’t afford to let our guard down.”

“This horrible virus is out there and today’s upsetting news is a difficult reminder of its worst effects, particularly for those who are most vulnerable.”

“This is a terrible illness for which there is no vaccine available as yet and no cure.”

“We are not out of the woods yet, despite the fact that a vaccine is going to be available in coming weeks and months.”

“Please, therefore, do the simple things to help protect yourself, your family and your friends.”

“Take extra care if you are vulnerable or come into contact with someone who is vulnerable.”

“Wash your hands, keep a safe distance and wear a mask where you have to.”