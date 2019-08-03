Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 3rd Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Government publishes bill to increase number of MPs to 25

By Chronicle Staff
3rd August 2019

The Gibraltar Government has published a bill to increase the number of elected members of Parliament to 25.
The bill will now go to Parliament for approval and if approved will see electors able to vote for up to 15 candidates.
“At a contested election for members of the Parliament each elector may vote for as many candidates as there are vacancies to be filled unless there are more vacancies than fifteen, in which case each elector may vote for not more than 15 candidates,” the bill stated.

Most Read

Local News

Paddle boarders travel 18km from Gibraltar to Ceuta

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar Crystal set to close, making space for a new digital bank

Thu 1st Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar fair 2019 - starring Jedward

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

Oxford UOTC training in Gibraltar

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government publishes bill to increase number of MPs to 25

3rd August 2019

Local News
GDP officers to the rescue

3rd August 2019

Local News
Congressmen support Gibraltar’s right to self-determination

3rd August 2019

Local News
RG training exercise

2nd August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019