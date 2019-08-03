Government publishes bill to increase number of MPs to 25

The Gibraltar Government has published a bill to increase the number of elected members of Parliament to 25.

The bill will now go to Parliament for approval and if approved will see electors able to vote for up to 15 candidates.

“At a contested election for members of the Parliament each elector may vote for as many candidates as there are vacancies to be filled unless there are more vacancies than fifteen, in which case each elector may vote for not more than 15 candidates,” the bill stated.