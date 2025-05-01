Government publishes Bill to protect workers’ rights

The Government of Gibraltar has tabled a Bill to amend the Employment Act, introducing legal protections for workers in the event their employer changes ownership.

Announced on the eve of International Workers’ Day, the Bill aims to enshrine in law the rights of employees whose contracts are transferred following a change in service provider. The legislation is modelled on the UK’s Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations, commonly known as TUPE.

The proposed changes reflect longstanding commitments made in the Government’s 2019 and 2023 manifestos. While many of these protections are already observed in practice, the Bill seeks to formalise them under Gibraltar law.

The Government worked closely with Unite the Union in preparing the legislation.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I’m proud to announce this important step forward for employees in Gibraltar, guaranteeing in our law the rights and protections that they already enjoy in practice.”

“This is a further positive outcome of the very constructive relationship that the Government has built with Unite the Union, and demonstrates the real, positive effect that this relationship has for workers and the wider community.”

“Whilst this Government has observed these protections for a number of years, we cannot take this for granted if there were to be a change of government.”

“That is why it is important that these rights are protected by the law.”