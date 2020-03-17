Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Government reviews London and Brussels offices under virus threat

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2020

The Gibraltar Government has temporarily closed Gibraltar House in London amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Gibraltar House in Brussels will remain open for the time being and is being operated in line with advice issued by the Belgian authorities.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday spoke to both the Director of the London office Dominique Searle and the Director of the Brussels office Daniel D’Amato.

In London, in order to best keep the function of the office operative in the medium to longer term the decision has been taken to allow support staff to work from home on the basis of being available for essential activity in the office. Telephones will continue to be manned remotely on a rota basis during office hours.

This situation is being reviewed by the director and his deputy on a daily basis in particular if the need arises to support students in the United Kingdom.

The Government explained that the physical layout of the Brussels building and the fact that the Director resides in a flat within it makes it easier to keep open.

The Government said it will keep the situation in London and Brussels under review and act accordingly going forward.

