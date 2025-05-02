Government trials digital platforms for compliments and feedback

The Government of Gibraltar is trialling the use of QR codes at counters and reception areas, allowing the public to provide feedback on their experiences through a digital platform.

The responses will be centralised via the Customer Care Hub and will support ongoing improvements to service delivery. The QR codes will initially be tested at the Housing Department, DVLD, Customer Care Hub and bus stops, with a wider rollout across the Public Service under consideration.

Two separate QR codes will be available, directing users to distinct online forms – one for compliments and another for feedback. Both forms offer a streamlined way for clients to interact with the government, with open comment sections for sharing opinions directly with the relevant department.

The Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, said: “This initiative is part of the Government’s wider vision for a modern, innovative Public Service facilitated by digitisation.”

“Listening to and acting on user experiences will be a key driver for these improvements going forward.”