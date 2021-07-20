Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Governor acknowledges work of ESG, ‘the voice of environmental conscience’

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
20th July 2021

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, presented Janet Howitt from the ESG with the Governor’s Award for Merit at a brief ceremony in The Convent on Tuesday afternoon. In presenting it, he told Ms Howitt that there are only 25 of these merits being awarded each year. “Picking out those organisations, charities, individuals and...

