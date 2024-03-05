Governor and CM signal ‘fair winds’ as Diamond returns to Red Sea

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo sent a “joint personal signal” to the Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond, after it sailed from the Rock at the weekend to return to the Red Sea.

HMS Diamond was in Gibraltar from February 10 to March 2 for maintenance, including rearming, restocking and refuelling after two months’ active deployment in what the Royal Navy describes as “a high threat” region.

The warship is part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international task force to protect merchant shipping from attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“In the joint signal, the Chief Minister and the Governor told the Commanding Officer that HMS Diamond's presence alongside in Gibraltar these past few weeks has been an inspiration to all proud Britons on His Majesty’s Rock,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“They expressed their heartfelt thanks for all that HMS Diamond does so well and wished them safe passage and return to Gibraltar on their way home, emphasising that they are in the thoughts of all Gibraltarians.”

In his reply to the Chief Minister, the Commanding Officer conveyed his gratitude for the “outstanding support and hospitality” shown by the whole of Gibraltar, adding that the visit had offered “a superb break” to the ship’s company after a busy period of operations.

“He noted that the substantial amount of critical maintenance achieved in an incredibly short period of time highlights the huge importance of Gibraltar,” No.6 said in the statement.

“Gibraltar wishes HMS Diamond and her crew fair winds, a following sea and Godspeed.”