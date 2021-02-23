Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Governor and Deputy Chief Minister visit latest find at Northern Defences

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2021

The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia was shown around the Northern Defences for the first time on Tuesday.

Showing the two men around was the Project Director Carl Viagas.

This impressive array of fortifications protected Gibraltar for centuries against a land attack from the north. Hundreds of tonnes of rubble and rubbish has been removed already to expose new defensive features which had been hidden or buried for decades. Previously a new defensive wall, Hanover Line (or El Muro de San Jose) was unearthed and that this dates back to 1627.

“A more recent find was the base of the Round Tower, which was the only part of the defensive network that fell to the enemy in 1705 and was subsequently retaken,” said a Government statement.

“The Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister were also able to observe the latest new find. A new line of defences, a gallery, has been exposed near Forbes Battery as a result of the clearing works. This gallery is shaped in the form of an amphitheatre from where it derives its name. In fact, it does not appear listed as until recently it was totally concealed.”

“Amphitheatre Gallery was constructed in 1789, its position offers a commanding view over the lower defensive lines from which it was possible to provide fire support to any retreating forces. This latest find would have been a formidable obstacle to any attacking troops in the event that the lower defensive positions were breached.”

Its location on hill mean tthat approaching attackers would have faced a whole line of infantry armed with muskets whilst at a choke point unable to advance, turn left or right.

“I am delighted with this latest find and to be able to share it with the Governor,” said Dr Garcia.

“It was a real pleasure to welcome him to the Northern Defences and to be able to experience the continuing progress with this world class set of fortifications.”

“The work that Carl has led so ably over the last few years is now starting to pay dividends with new finds of historical importance. It is remarkable how layer after layer of military ingenuity is being uncovered within such an area.”

“The approach of the Government in this area has the dual advantage of exposing both a historical site and a leisure area in the centre of town,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Man who broke partner’s jaw jailed for three and half years

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Cassaglia appeals GHA bullying case before Supreme Court

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dr Cassaglia quizzed during five hours of intense evidence in court

23rd February 2021

Local News
GPF survey again finds deep unease in police workforce

23rd February 2021

Local News
GHA reduces alert status to Amber

23rd February 2021

Local News
Promotions for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

23rd February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021