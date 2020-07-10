Governor appoints Richard Ullger as Commissioner of Police
The Governor, Sir David Steel, has appointed Richard Ullger as Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police following the recent unexpected retirement of Ian McGrail from the post. Mr Ullger will serve initially until April 2022, with an “open recruitment process” to commence during 2021 that will invite applications for the job from both within the...
