Sentencing adjourned after woman convicted of fraud appoints new lawyer
The sentencing of convicted fraudster Gillian Balban was adjourned on Friday morning after she instructed a new lawyer in her case. Balban, a former bank manager, was convicted in March after a 10-week trial of defrauding the Royal Bank of Scotland International out of hundreds of thousands of pounds and hiding a £2m “hole” in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here