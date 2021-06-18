Governor plants tree in memory of Prince Philip
The Governor Sir David Steel yesterday hosted a tree planting ceremony at the Convent in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh. Sir David was joined by the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, and leaders of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme at the Convent Garden. During the Duke’s visit to the Rock in May...
