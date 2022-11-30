Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Governor presents medals in investiture ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2022

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, presented medals and clasps to Officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and HM Prison Service, a British Empire Medal and a Meritorious Service Medal during an investiture ceremony earlier this week.

The Governor presented the Overseas Territories Long Service Police Medal for 18 years' service to Sgt Sam Cottam, PC Joelyn Duo, PC Louise Goldwin, PC Stuart Hill, PC Spencer Montero and PC Steve Palmer.

Clasps for 25 years' service were presented to Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats, CI Paul Chipolina, CI Sean Perera and Insp Albert Fernandez and a clasp for 30 years' service to Supt John Field.

The Overseas Territories Long Service Prison Medal and The Overseas territories Fire Brigade Long Service Medal was also presented to those who have served more than 18 years.

