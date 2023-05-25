Governor visits GDP Headquarters

The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, visited the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Headquarters this week.

During his visit, Sir David met with key personnel from the GDP including Chief of Police Rob Allen and was given an up-to-date brief on GDP activities.

“It was a pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters and catch up with our staff who explained how they deliver policing activities that assist British Forces Gibraltar to meet their objective in reassuring Defence people, assets and estate, as well as wider Gibraltar and British Gibraltar Territorial Waters,” Mr Allen said.