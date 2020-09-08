Governor visits Gibraltar Cultural Services
The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel visited Gibraltar Cultural Services to learn more about the services it provides. The Governor met with the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, and GCS CEO, Seamus Byrne, at the John Mackintosh Hall where he had an opportunity to tour the venue and meet the staff....
