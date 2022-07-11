Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Governor visits Gibraltar Sea Scouts

By Chronicle Staff
11th July 2022

The Governor, Sir David Steel, paid a visit to the 5th Gibraltar Sea Scouts Group at their Headquarters in Waterport.

Sir David was greeted by the Group Scout Leader Eliott Cohen, accompanied by Chief Commissioner, Mark Rodriguez and Deputy Commissioner Charles Collinson.

He was introduced to the Section Leaders of the Group whilst a lone piper played Highland Laddie as the Salute to the Chieftain and Black Bear.

All the sections that make up the Group were in attendance including the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and the Pipe Band.

Each section carried on with their activities whilst the Governor watched with keen interest. The Governor was then taken on a boat ride to watch our Explorer Scouts out at sea on our sailing boats and kayaks.

Sir David was then treated to a medley of bagpipe tunes performed by a few members of the band.

The Governor was given a tour of the clubhouse and showed photographs and transcripts dating back quite a few decades. He was very impressed with the wealth of history associated with the Group and particularly with photographs of the Sea Scouts marching down Main Street with the crew of HMS Amethyst on its last lap home following the Yangtze incident in 1949.

Before his departure the Governor signed the visitor’s book and was then presented with the Group’s tie and bosun’s cap to commemorate the occasion.

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts thanked Tony Segovia and Senior Sailing Instructor Miguel Galiano of the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club who gave up of their time to instruct the Explorer Scouts.

Most Read

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

GIBFIBRE files planning application for new mobile network

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

Court hears legal bid to quash verdict in fatal collision inquest

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

End in sight for HRT shortage

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Programme announced for this year’s National Celebrations

11th July 2022

Features
Bayside and Westside Drama Group win best play in UK festival

11th July 2022

Features
From spring bloom to summer for GEMA gallery

10th July 2022

Features
Ride to the Rock in aid of Doctors Without Borders

10th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022