Governor visits renovated World War II Tunnels

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, was accompanied by the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, and the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, on a visit to the newly renovated World War II Tunnels earlier this week.

The group was guided by Christian Wright, who has led the renovation project.

Dr Cortes said: “This was a good opportunity to show His Excellency the Governor how diligently the World War II Tunnel project has been carried out and I encourage everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Mr Santos added that”: “The World War II Tunnels is just another example of how fantastic our Nature Reserve is, and how important it is to invest in preserving what is already there.

“The Tunnels experience is really a world class site.”

The Governor praised the work carried out on the site.

“A fascinating visit to the newly renovated World War II tunnels, guided by Chris Wright and accompanied by Minster John Cortes and Minister Christian Santos,” he said.

“The restoration efforts are truly impressive, preserving this historic site for locals and visitors alike.”

“I was particularly interested in the photographs of Gibraltarians, many of these being relations of those working in the World War II tunnels today.”

“The exhibition also provides a chance to reflect on all those, including our relatives, who fought for our freedom today.”

“Congratulations to all involved and I will be back for a longer visit to appreciate all the detail in the exhibitions.”