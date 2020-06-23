Governor visits St Bernard’s Hospital

The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, paid a courtesy visit to St Bernard’s Hospital and the Primary Care Centre last week.

The Governor met with the Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban, the Principal Secretary, Evelyn Cervan, and the acting Medical Director Dr Krish Rawal.

Sir David also had the opportunity of meeting other senior management staff.

He was later briefed on some of the daily tasks and how the GHA staff had worked in making every possible preparation for the potential spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic.

“I am delighted and honoured to receive the new Governor H.E. Sir David Steel at St Bernard’s Hospital where we discussed the functions of the GHA in a community such as Gibraltar and be able to share our recent and ongoing Covid experiences,” Mr Balban said.