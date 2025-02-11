Governors and Deputy Governors pay tribute to Ernest Montado

Six of Gibraltar’s Governors and Deputy Governors past and present have paid tribute to former Chief Secretary Ernest Montado following his death last Friday.

Mr Montado, a highly respected civil servant with a lifelong dedication to Gibraltar’s governance and diplomacy, passed away aged 72.

On Tuesday, The Convent issued a statement in which the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and others who preceded him in his post recognised Mr Montado’s significant contribution to Gibraltar.

“As a newly arrived Governor, I had not had the pleasure of working with or meeting former Chief Secretary Mr Ernest Montado CBE,” Sir Ben said in the statement.

“As I went about the sad task over the weekend of informing previous Governors and Deputy Governors of Mr Montado’s passing last Friday at the age of 72, it was clear just how high a regard he was held in.”

“Mr Montado was a key figure in Gibraltar for decades, initially as Finance Secretary and then as Chief Secretary for no fewer than four Chief Ministers.”

“Throughout, he was a constant source of advice for Governors who greatly appreciated his insight, judgement and assistance.”

“Mr Montado embodied what it means to be a public servant, dedicating his life to serving the people with integrity, objectivity and impartiality,” Sir Ben said, noting that the late Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the State honour of Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1996.

Lord Luce, KG, GCVO, PC, DL, the Governor between 1997-2000, said he was saddened to learn of Mr Montado’s death.

"During my time as Governor of Gibraltar (1997-2000) Ernest was the senior Civil Servant,” Lord Luce said.

“He gave outstanding service to the Government and people of Gibraltar.”

“I send my warm sympathy to his family.”

Sir Philip Robert Barton KCMG, OBE, former Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Deputy Governor between 2005–08 and as acting Governor in 2006, offered insight into Mr Montado’s approach to work.

“I worked very closely with Ernest as Chief Secretary when I was Deputy Governor,” he said.

“I recall his professionalism and sense of public duty and service.”

“Over my time in Gibraltar, Ernest was a very important figure in the agreement of Gibraltar’s new Constitution and the Cordoba Agreement.”

“Ernest was always sought to find common ground and practical ways to resolve problems and differences.”

Sir David Robert Campbell Durie, KCMG KStJ, Governor between 2000-2003, echoed that sentiment.

"Like others, I am extremely sorry to hear of the death of Ernest Montado,” he said.

“By the time I became Governor in 2000, Ernest was already well established as Chief Secretary to the Government of Gibraltar.”

“He was a wise, kind and calm figure, ready to give good, commonsense advice when asked but never pushing himself forward.”

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to work with him. I valued his advice and was always pleased to see him. He served Gibraltar well.”

Alison MacMillan MVO, Deputy Governor and for two periods acting Governor between 2013-2016, recalled that Mr Montado was “…a proud and staunch Gibraltarian with a vision for a better future.”

“He recognised the need for collaboration and diplomacy in often intractable situations,” she said.

“He could draw on his encyclopaedic knowledge of Gibraltar and its history to shape policy and steer negotiations.”

“His was always the firm and respected hand behind discussions with the UK and Spain.”

“His wise counsel was sought out by Governors and the FCDO at both official and ministerial level, including for the Cordoba Agreement and the negotiation of the revised Constitution.”

“He was dedicated beyond the call of duty, always ready to provide advice.”

“An inveterate public servant as well as an economist, diplomat, negotiator and wordsmith, he was always able to find just the right phrase which would lead to resolution.”

“Perceptive, thorough, hard-working and unfailingly professional, he took great pride in his role as advisor to the Chief Ministers.”

“He was the kindest and calmest of public servants and a friend as much as a colleague to Governors and officials in the Convent over the decades he was in office.”

The final tribute came from Lieutenant General Ed Davis CB, CBE.

“Of all the people I had the good fortune to share time with during my time on the Rock, Ernest stood proud as a man of rare integrity, humility, wisdom and selflessness,” he said.

“One of Gibraltar's finest, who sadly died with so much more to give.”

“May the great man rest in peace.”