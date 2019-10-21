Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Governor’s coin awarded to Manar Ben Tahayekt

By Gabriella Peralta
21st October 2019

Manar Ben Tahayekt has been awarded with the Governor’s Coin for living ‘courageously, passionately, ambitiously and lovingly’. Manar lives with Celebral Palsy but has never let this stop her from achieving her dreams. Over the years she has set herself various challenges despite the hurdles she has faced in life. Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis...

