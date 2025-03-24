Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary celebrates Neurodiversity Acceptance Week

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School marked Neurodiversity Acceptance Week with a series of activities aimed at promoting understanding and inclusion.

The school, which hosts seven Learning Support Facilities and welcomes outreach pupils from St Martin’s School, is committed to fostering an environment where differences are recognised as strengths.

Discussions throughout the week encouraged pupils to show kindness, empathy, and acceptance towards others.

The week concluded with a whole-school assembly, led by Mrs Montiel, where pupils dressed in bright colours to represent the spectrum of neurodivergence, and staff members wore matching t-shirts featuring the neurodiversity infinity symbol.

Pupils learned about prominent neurodivergent figures, including Greta Thunberg, Emma Watson and Billie Eilish. Teachers also shared the strategies they use to navigate neurodivergence, highlighting the benefits of additional support for everyone.

As part of the celebrations, staff and pupils collaborated on a mural featuring a tree trunk, with each person adding their handprint to symbolise unity within the school community.

Pupils also visited the PossAbilities premises to learn about the services it provides, reinforcing the importance of inclusion.

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary thanked everyone involved in making Neurodiversity Acceptance Week a meaningful event.