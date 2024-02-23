Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Governor's Meadow Lower Primary School and CSRO collaborate on an engaging interactive visit

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2024

The Civil Status and Registration Office (CSRO) Governor's Meadow Lower Primary School joined forces for a captivating interactive visit aimed at promoting education and civic awareness among young pupils.

The visit centred on the intriguing topic of transport, providing them with firsthand insights into the world of passports and international documentation. The children learnt that passports are key documents to facilitate travel.

During the visit, CSRO officials presented and discussed passports, offering pupils the opportunity to learn the basics of producing this essential travel document as well as handle some document samples.

The interactive session was not only highly informative but also featured fun facts designed to ignite the curiosity of the young minds.

A standout moment of the visit was the hands-on experience provided to the pupils, who had prepared their own passports in advance.

CSRO officials, in a role-play activity, signed the children’s passports and then invited them to stamp them, the absolute highlight of their day! This interactive engagement served as a precursor to their upcoming visit to the airport, where these passports will grant them “access”.

Head of Governor's Meadow Lower Primary School, Emma Montegriffo, expressed her gratitude for the joint initiative.

"We are thrilled to have had the Civil Status and Registration Office visit our school and provide such an engaging learning experience for our pupils. The interactive session not only enriched their understanding of travel and transport but also ignited their curiosity about the wider world beyond our school walls,” she said.

The acting Head of CSRO, Karl Triay, added: "At the Civil Status and Registration Office, we believe in outreach initiatives that can foster a sense of citizenship, even from a young age.”

“This is the first time that CSRO have been involved in an initiative like this undertaken to help educate and inspire the next generation, preparing them for a globalised world. We are delighted to have contributed to their learning journey and thank Ms Montegriffo and the Reception team for having us at their magnificent school.”

