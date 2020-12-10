Govt agrees £500m credit facility with NatWest
The Gibraltar Government has agreed a £500m credit lending facility with NatWest Bank in Gibraltar and the UK, with the aim of funding specific Covid-19 costs and bolstering economic activity against the backdrop of the pandemic and Brexit. The three-year facility is backed by the UK Government’s £500m sovereign guarantee announced in November, which runs...
