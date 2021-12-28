Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt aims for Covid inquiry ‘as soon as possible’ in 2022

A GHA nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine as the booster campaign continues. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
27th December 2021

The Gibraltar Government hopes to start the public inquiry into Gibraltar’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic “as soon as possible” in the new year, but progress will depend on the impact of the Omicron variant in the coming weeks. The inquiry was first announced in April 2020, soon after Gibraltar’s first lockdown. But over 18...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Govt aims for Covid inquiry ‘as soon as possible’ in 2022

Mon 27th Dec, 2021

Local News

Two fined for breaking Covid Regulations

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar among 39 places hoping for city status

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Man arrested following traffic collision

Wed 22nd Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Stay safe this Christmas and follow guidelines, say GHA staff

24th December 2021

Features
As Christmas pressures mount, anxiety heightens

24th December 2021

Features
This Christmas, the RGPs new Public Protection Unit will be on hand

24th December 2021

Features
No Need for Mistletoe

24th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021