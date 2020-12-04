Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Govt amends legislation to attract insurance managing general agents

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2020

The Gibraltar Government has amended insurance legislation to permit locally licensed insurance intermediaries to appoint an insurance manager.

This means Managing general agents (MGA’s), a category within the Gibraltar insurance intermediary sector will now be able to formally appoint insurance managers.

Previously MGA’s could use the services of insurance managers for specific functions but could not appoint a manager in a similar way to insurance companies.

“These changes formalise the ability for Gibraltar MGAs to use an insurance manager,” said the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola.

“MGAs play an important role in the insurance market and we are keen to increase the number operating from Gibraltar.”

“Our focus is on wholesale MGAs which work with authorised insurance brokers but we believe there are also opportunities for MGA incubators and more insurtechs to build their businesses here.”

“Insurance managers provide an essential role for many new applicants and are one of the compelling reasons for Gibraltar’s continued appeal to new insurance business. Despite the challenges faced by the international community this year, we have seen a significant interest in new insurance applications in 2020.”

In 1989 Gibraltar introduced legislation to allow insurance companies to appoint insurance managers to provide services such as accounting, book-keeping, company secretarial and a wide range of other activities.

These amendments formalise and regulate the outsourcing arrangements between insurance intermediaries and insurance managers.

It also introduces risk transfer requirements and outsourcing provisions into the Financial Services (Insurance Distribution) Regulations 2020.

In a statement the Government said Gibraltar’s long-term legal framework for UK market access is the Gibraltar Authorisation Regime (GAR) which forms part of the UK’s Financial Services Bill published on October 21, 2020.

The Government added that in the interim, market access continues to be the UK Statutory Instrument No. 589 of 2019 The Financial Services (Gibraltar) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as extended.

“The GAR sets out the unique long-term legal framework for Gibraltar financial services firms to access the UK based on the alignment of standards and cooperation,” the Government said.

“Gibraltar will be introducing its own reciprocal legislation for UK firms to access Gibraltar.”

The GFSC has also published new guidance the ‘Managing General Agent (MGA) - Expectations Paper’ that sets out the GFSC’s supervisory approach for MGAs.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Brexit

Spain still hopeful of agreement on Brexit deal for Gib

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Spanish Highly Commended No me canso de Mirarte By Brian Gordon

4th December 2020

Features
Six golden rules to reduce your risk of having a stroke

4th December 2020

Features
Most workers do not want an office Christmas party this year – UK report

4th December 2020

Features
Spanish galleon restored at the Holy Trinity Cathedral

4th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020