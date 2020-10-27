Govt announces one-way northbound system for Line Wall Road

Line Wall Road will be reopened to all traffic as from next week, but only as a northbound one-way road, the Gibraltar Government said on Tuesday.

Only buses and public service vehicles will be allowed to travel in a southbound direction.

The decision follows a “data gathering exercise” in September and representations from the public on the controversial decision to restrict Line Wall traffic at weekends and Mondays as part of a move to encourage sustainable transport.

“After having considered the advice received and the various contributions made in relation to the project by the public and representative organisations, we will be re-opening Line Wall, seven days a week, as a one-way system operating on a northbound basis only,” said Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Transport.

Line Wall will be reopened to northbound traffic as from Monday, November 2.

“The opening of Line Wall Road in a northbound direction is useful for a number of reasons,” Mr Daryanani said.

“It enables us to assess, in real time, the impact of this initiative on traffic and its management.”

“It will also be helpful in the context of enabling infrastructure works planned for the sewage system in a manner that is both effective and minimises disruption.”

Mr Daryanani said the Gibraltar Government continued to receive and consider representations and advice on the Line Wall project and would make further announcements “in due course”.

“The Government is, as ever, listening to concerns and suggestions from across the community and is incorporating these into the decision making process as it relates to the future of this very important part of our traffic infrastructure,” he added.