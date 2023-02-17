Govt cautions against ‘gladiatorial contest of untested allegations’ in McGrail Inquiry
• GSD says criticism must not be silenced The Gibraltar Government on Thursday said the McGrail Inquiry must be allowed to run its course without becoming a “gladiatorial contest of allegations”. In a statement, No.6 Convent Place said it was unfair that government parties in the Inquiry should be subjected to “premature, unsubstantiated, untested and...
