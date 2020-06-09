Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

Govt, Chamber and GFSB launch ‘buy local’ initiative

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
9th June 2020

A marketing campaign to support local businesses following the Covid-19 lockdown will be launched by the Gibraltar Government, Chamber of Commerce and Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging the community to spend locally and to highlight the connection between local spending and local consumption on the economy.

The Government said this economic activity enables them to “continue investing in the field of education, our healthcare system, policing and other essential services and local infrastructure that we all benefit from.”

“Government is delighted to back this initiative,” the Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, said.

“In these extraordinary times when many local businesses have been forced to close for several months due to the pandemic, it is critically important that we all continue to unite as a community and try and support as many local businesses as possible.”

“I urge you please to think twice when you spend. Buy local, eat local, spend local and, above all, think of our nation first.”

The Government added the campaign is not just about buying from local shops or dining in local restaurants, there are many goods and service companies which supply the local market.

“Every local company is going to need the help of the community to rebuild their business,” the Government said in a statement.

The Chamber and the GFSB would like local consumers as well as local businesses to, where possible, consider using local suppliers first, before sourcing goods from elsewhere.

“This keeps money circulating in the local economy and the multiplier effects are beneficial for the community as a whole,” the Government said.

