Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Unruly behaviour at Camp Bay last weekend has prompted the Government to issue a reminder about the expected behaviour when using the beach’s facilities.

Lifeguards had to close the large pool for limited periods last weekend to maintain the safety standards required for the public use of the pool.

RGP officers had to assist lifeguards at Camp Bay “when at one point the pool lifeguards were mobbed by a group of youths and some parents”, the government said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the unruly behaviour of a few had a detrimental effect on the majority of the law-abiding general public, who have inevitably suffered the consequences.”

“The Department of Environment would like to make it clear that it will not tolerate abusive behaviour from youths, their parents or any individual towards the pool lifeguards or any other member of staff and it will take any appropriate measure to combat this.”

“The Government has invested a lot of time and money in the training and employment of all lifeguards up to the most professional standards ever.”

The Government have reminded pool users that the rules, which are clearly displayed, must be followed to ensure enjoyment for all.

“Daily risk assessments are made by our highly trained Lifeguard Supervisors to ensure the safe bathing of our community during the summer months.”

“This also includes the rules set up for the safe use of the pools.”

Lifeguards can close any pool when they feel that safety is compromised, and can stop those found breaking rules and endangering pool users from entering the pool for the rest of the day.

“The pool rules, clearly indicated at the entrance, have been established to safeguard all pool users and especially the very young and the elderly, who at times may find it difficult to bathe in the sea.”