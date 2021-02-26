Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms 400 students contacted for vaccines after GSD calls for clarity

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2021

The Gibraltar Government has said all university students who have registered their interest for a Covid-19 vaccine will be offered one, following concerns from the GSD.
The Government responded to the GSD’s calls for clarity, confirming that the GHA has already commenced the process of contacting university students who have registered their interest and appointments have already been offered.
“The GHA has already contacted 400 students and 200 have already been offered appointments,” a statement from No 6 Convent Place said.
The statement comes after Shadow Education Minister, Edwin Reyes, said he had been approached by students seeking clarification after GHA staff told them they had not been instructed to vaccinate students.
He added that some university students have returned to the UK unvaccinated due to the confusion and others were left unsure how to proceed with returning to university.
Mr Reyes called on the Government to issue clear guidelines so that students can be vaccinated.
“In order to avoid further confusion and expedite matters I call upon the pertinent Government Departments to issue all relevant guidelines, together with clear information in respect of procedures, so that students can be vaccinated, may finalise their travel arrangements and return to their studies with as little worries over Covid-19 matters as possible,” Mr Reyes said.
The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said all students who registered their interest for a vaccine they will be offered one.
“If they have not yet been contacted by the GHA with an appointment date, they will be called in the coming days,” she said.
“The GHA staff are working with exceptionally high volumes of appointments and making hundreds of calls a day.”
“I would like to once again thank all the members of the vaccination teams for the superb job that they are undertaking in ensuring that everyone in our community is offered a vaccination.”
The registration of interest form continues to remain open for any student wishing to take the vaccine and has not yet registered via: https://www.gha.gi/university-students-register-of-interest-form/

