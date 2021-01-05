Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Jan, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms two Covid related deaths

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2021

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the Covid-19 related deaths of two local residents on Monday night.
The first was a resident of Mount Alvernia, a woman aged 90-95 years old and the second being a man aged 80-85 years old.
The woman was Covid-19 positive at the time of her death, but the Government said, whilst the virus was a contributing factor, it was not the direct cause of death.
Her death will be reported in today’s statistics as a death with Covid-19.
The man had other underlying health conditions that made him more susceptible to the worst effects of the virus and died on Monday night as a direct result of Covid-19 pneumonitis.
His death will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from Covid-19.
“This morning’s extremely sad news brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Gibraltar to 10,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.
“My deepest condolences go to the families and friends of the deceased.”
“Please, stay at home and help our frontline workers to battle this deadly virus."
"Don’t mix with anyone you don’t live with. If you do need to go out for essential purposes, do it quickly and go straight home."
"Our frontline workers are doing everything they can. It’s vital that we all follow suit.”

