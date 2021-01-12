Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Govt confirms two more Covid-related deaths

By Chronicle Staff
12th January 2021

The Gibraltar Government confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday following the recent surge in cases.

A woman aged between 75-80 years old succumbed to the virus after contracting Covid pneumonitis and a man aged 95-100 years was Covid-positive when he passed away, although his death was not from the virus.

The overall number of Covid-19 related deaths now stands at 18, most of them since the New Year.

Gibraltar has recorded 11 deaths in the first 12 days of the year as the community grapples with the aftermath of a steep rise in infections.

Although most people recover from the virus without need of medical care, the large number of cases in recent weeks, many of them in the Elderly Residential Services, has seen a knock-on rise in hospitalisations and fatalities.

“The loss of any member of our community for any reason is extremely saddening and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“The rollout of Gibraltar’s vaccination programme brings us a significant step closer to being reunited with our loved ones, but we must not become complacent.”

“Even if you have received a vaccine, please remember that immunity can take weeks to develop, and you must continue to take every precaution.”

“Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, and call 111 if you develop any symptoms.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

