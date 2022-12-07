Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt convenes avian flu surveillance meeting

By Gabriella Peralta
7th December 2022

The Minister for Public Health, Dr John Cortes, convened a multi-departmental meeting to discuss the current global situation regarding avian flu and Gibraltar’s preparedness for such an outbreak.

At present there are no confirmed cases of avian flu in Gibraltar but given the recent increase in dead bird sightings across Gibraltar, samples have been taken and sent to the UK for testing, with results expected to return later next week.

The public was again strongly advised not to feed or touch any pigeons or chickens as this will help reduce the chances of any transmission to humans.

The Department for the Environment reminded people that dead birds should be reported to the Environmental Protection and Research Unit on telephone 58009620.

Most Read

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

McGrail Inquiry commissions forensic report into alleged data breach, with date of full hearing still in question

Tue 6th Dec, 2022

Local News

Spain says UK bags stopped at border cleared as ‘one-off goodwill gesture’

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

School reports bottles of urine thrown into playground

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Curfew order for teens in violent incident that shocked community

7th December 2022

Local News
SNAG hosts Christmas Tea Party

7th December 2022

Local News
Learning to be kind at St Paul’s School

7th December 2022

Local News
Oxford scientist describes how hesitancy and politics led to millions of vaccines binned

7th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022