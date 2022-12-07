Govt convenes avian flu surveillance meeting

The Minister for Public Health, Dr John Cortes, convened a multi-departmental meeting to discuss the current global situation regarding avian flu and Gibraltar’s preparedness for such an outbreak.

At present there are no confirmed cases of avian flu in Gibraltar but given the recent increase in dead bird sightings across Gibraltar, samples have been taken and sent to the UK for testing, with results expected to return later next week.

The public was again strongly advised not to feed or touch any pigeons or chickens as this will help reduce the chances of any transmission to humans.

The Department for the Environment reminded people that dead birds should be reported to the Environmental Protection and Research Unit on telephone 58009620.