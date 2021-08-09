Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt data highlights Gibraltar’s complex migration challenge

Photo by David Parody.

By Chronicle Staff
9th August 2021

The number of migrants that landed in Gibraltar or were rescued at sea in British waters over the past four months has already matched the total for the preceding 12 months, according to a written response from the Gibraltar Government to a parliamentary question. Since the 2021/22 policing year began on April 1 this year,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Infectious diseases expert Dr Autilia Newton stands in as Director of Public Health

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt faces call for inquiry after senior GHA doctor warns ‘collapse’ of healthcare management puts patients at risk

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt announces Covid death as hospitalisations rise

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar’s Walking football Will Head to Copenhagen to “win it”

9th August 2021

Local News
Local dancer embarks on new journey at Royal Academy of Dance

9th August 2021

Features
Songs with stories

9th August 2021

Opinion & Analysis
A man who reaches to the top of the mountain

9th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021