Govt discusses BEAT measures with Opposition

The draft regulations on the BEAT Covid measures were discussed in a meeting yesterday held between the Government and the Leader of the Opposition.

The meeting hosted by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, together with Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi, and GSD spokesperson on Public Finances Roy Clinton, attended the meeting in No.6 Convent Place to discuss the draft regulations on the BEAT Covid measures.

Earlier in the day Mr Picardo held meetings with the Cabinet and with Platinum Command over video conference.

Mr Picardo said: "Meetings continue with Cabinet colleagues, with the Governor and the CBF and with the Official Opposition as we work to get Gibraltar through these difficult times."