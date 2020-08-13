Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Aug, 2020

Govt donates 50 masks to GHITA

By Chronicle Staff
13th August 2020

The Ministry of Equality has donated total of 50 face masks with transparent coverings to the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association.

These were procured during the course of the public health emergency in order to support the deaf and hard of hearing community in Gibraltar by enabling them to read the wearer’s lips.

The first batch of these face masks arrived in July and were distributed to Government Departments where deaf and hearing impaired individuals were more likely to attend.

“The masks have proved to be incredibly popular and the office of Civil Contingencies ordered extra stock, again to be distributed further amongst Government departments,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“The need to use face masks to combat the spread of Covid-19 has unfortunately affected the quality of life for people who have a hearing impairment and these masks have been designed with them in mind.”

The masks are reusable and can be washed after use numerous times, before they need to be replaced.

“I am very happy with the very positive feedback that we have received regarding the use of these masks and this is, of course, very encouraging,” the Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento said.

“These masks are an essential tool that will help lip readers in situations where they need to communicate and feel safe at the same time, especially if they are going out as part of a family unit.”
The Ministry of Equality is more than happy to assist in providing these masks for GHITA so that these can be distributed where they are needed.”

“We have distributed these widely throughout the public sector and we encourage the private sector to take these up for the benefit of their deaf and hard of hearing customers for their benefit.” 
A spokesman for GHITA thanked the ministry for their kind donation.

