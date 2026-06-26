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Fri 26th Jun, 2026

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Peter J Isola Foundation padel tournament raises £5,000 for Bruce’s Farm 

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2026

The Peter J Isola Foundation has raised £5,000 for Bruce’s Farm through its sixth annual charity padel tournament, with 33 teams taking part at the Sotogrande Racket Centre. 

The foundation said the money would support a centre that plays an important role in Gibraltar’s wider public health approach to prevention, rehabilitation and recovery. 

Peninsula Petroleum won the tournament after Lara Saez Fernández and Javier Aldana defeated Charlie Isola and Amos Federico, who were representing Anglo Hispano, in a closely contested final. 

Prizes were presented after the competition, followed by a barbecue and drinks for participants. 

Peter Isola, trustee of the Peter J Isola Foundation, presented the donation to Bruce’s Farm. 

“The Peter J Isola Foundation is proud to stand behind our community, and events like these are a fantastic way to come together, enjoy friendly competition, and make a real difference,” he said. 

Giselle Carreras, Head of Therapeutic Services of the Care Agency, attended the presentation alongside Clare Hunter, Acting Therapeutic Lead for DARS, and Paul Bush, Homes Manager and Registered Social Worker, on behalf of the Care Agency. 

Ms Carreras said: “We are sincerely grateful for this donation.” 

“Fundraising for services such as ours can be challenging, and this support will help us expand the services we are able to offer to those who rely on us.” 

The foundation thanked all participating teams for their continued support and said it remained committed to funding and promoting local charitable initiatives. 

 

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