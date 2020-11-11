Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach
An application for a 20-storey, 665-bed hostel on the site of the MOT centre has been filed by the Ministry for Economic Development and Enterprise with the Town Planner. The aim of the hostel is to alleviate the demand for temporary housing for locals who are experiencing difficulties prior to being allocated a permanent home....
