Govt in talks over lifeline link as airlines cancel flights
The Gibraltar Government is in negotiations with British Airways in a bid to ensure that Gibraltar maintains an air link to the UK during the month-long lockdown in England. The talks come as airlines serving the Rock cancel services to the UK for the period of England’s lockdown, which is due to be in place...
