Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Govt increases allowance for humanitarian parcels to Ukraine

By Chronicle Staff
7th March 2022

The Gibraltar Government has increased the parcel weight allowance for humanitarian parcels to Ukraine from 5kgs to 10kgs.

The Government said those that want to send aid parcels up to 10kgs to specific addressees in Ukraine, please note that Postal Services worldwide including Gibraltar Post are sending mail/parcels to Ukraine via Poczta Polska, and SlovakPost and at present there is a postal service to the international postal hub in Lviv inside Ukraine from where the onward distribution is being made.

The packages must have an indication in capital letters "HUMANITARIAN AID" or "ГУМАНИТАРНАЯ ПОМОЩЬ".

In CN22/23customs the value of such private parcels must be indicated as no more than 50€, the Government advised.
Senders can send food, medicine and clothes, but cannot send alcohol or weapons via post.

“[On Thursday] at the Ukraine March for Peace, I was able to speak to the organisers and concerned members of the public and they asked if the allowance of free postage on parcels could be increased,” the Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani said.

“So far we have received numerous enquiries at the Post Office counters and seven shipments have been sent.”

“I am now pleased that after discussing this matter with our international postal delivery partners, we have managed to increase the weight allowance to 10kgs which is the weight limit allowance for transit parcels from Gibraltar to Ukraine.”

“We will keep on helping in any way we can.”

