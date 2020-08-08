Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt increases quota for Bluefin tuna as season reopens

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2020

The Gibraltar Government has increased the quota for this year’s Bluefin tuna season from 13.6 tonnes to 19.81 tonnes.

The Bluefin Tuna Open Season has now recommenced and the total allowable catch has been increased in accordance with the recent increase in quotas set by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas, No.6 Convent Place said.

In announcing the increase to the quota, the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Heritage and Climate Change [DESHCC] reminded anglers that the practice of ‘popping’ for tuna can cause serious injury to dolphins and is prohibited inside the Dolphin Protection Zone, which is within the Bay of Gibraltar north of Rosia Bay.

Other fishing methods will continue to be allowed within the Dolphin Protection Zone.

“Anglers targeting Bluefin tuna are advised that casting any lines close to dolphins, which are a protected species, may result in their fishing licenses being revoked,” the DESHCC said, adding that all vessels must also adhere to the cetacean protection rules and stay at least 60m from whales and dolphins.

DESHCC also announced a new Bluefin tuna tagging programme in conjunction with fishing clubs.

“The tuna tagging programme will have a strict set of conditions and a permissible list of equipment which can be used for the tag and release of Bluefin tuna,” the Department said.

“Tagging procedures will be explained to the successful applicants in the induction course."

Applications from interested persons to participate can be downloaded from http://www.thinkinggreen.gov.gi/biodiversity/marine/fishing-regulation. Completed application forms should be sent electronically to marine.monitoring@gibraltar.gov.gi. The closing date will be Wednesday August 12, 2020.

Only applicants with a valid Class K license will be considered.

Successful applicants will be required to pay a £50 fee to cover the tagging equipment and induction course.

The DESHCC also reminded anglers that all tuna and billfish catches must be reported and weighed at the landing point at the North Mole (No. 1 Jetty).

The landing point will be manned from 09:00 to 14:30 (Monday-Saturday).

Any catches landed from 14:30 to sunset must also be reported and weighed at the landing point by contacting the on-call landing point staff on mobile number 54020033.

This service will also be operational on Sundays and public holidays.

Most Read

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Local News

GCSE and A Level students to collect results electronically

Fri 7th Aug, 2020

Local News

Three more cases of Covid-19 detected today

Fri 7th Aug, 2020

Local News

Four new cases of Covid-19 detected in Gibraltar today

Sat 8th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nearly a quarter of Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar are asymptomatic

8th August 2020

Local News
Four new cases of Covid-19 detected in Gibraltar today

8th August 2020

Local News
GRA fines RGP £5,000 over data protection breach

8th August 2020

Local News
International football matches can be played in Gibraltar, behind closed doors

8th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020